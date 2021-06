HAMPTON, Va. (WVAY) — Inclement weather has forced Hampton City Schools to delay the Class of 2021 graduation parades for two high schools.

Bethel and Hampton high schools were originally scheduled to celebrate their graduation parades at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday, respectively.

Those two parades will now be held Monday at 3:30 p.m. for Bethel High School and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday for Hampton High School.

“Same routes just different days!” the school division tweeted.