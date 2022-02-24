Gov. Youngkin coming to Hampton on Thursday to tour National Institute of Aerospace, NASA contractor

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is stopping in Hampton on Thursday at the National Institute of Aerospace and at NASA contractor Psionic.

Both are right near NASA Langley. Youngkin says he plans to meet with business and community leaders to discuss tax relief.

The visit to the National Institute of Aerospace, a non-profit research and graduate education institute formed in 2002, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Psionic is a private company that was founded in 2016 by a long-time NASA engineer, and deals with space, defense and other contracts. That tour is scheduled to start around noon.

Youngkin’s visit comes the same day that Sen. Mark Warner and U.S. Reps. Bobby Scott, Rob Wittman and Elaine Luria are scheduled to visit NASA Langley to meet with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Look for coverage of both visits coming up.