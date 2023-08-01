HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — More than 100 cities across the Commonwealth took back their communities as part of the 40th annual National Night Out. This tradition connects communities and lets people interact with law enforcement in a relaxed setting.

Hampton Roads was busy Tuesday night as Gov. Glenn Youngkin made an appearance in Hampton. Dozens came out to the Hampton Roads Convention Center for the event.

“It’s National Night Out. It’s our chance to really celebrate the cooperation between law enforcement, communities, all of our first responders to keep our communities safe,” Youngkin said.

For Valerie Brazzale-Russell and her 4-year-old daughter Isadora, it was a night of unexpected fun.

“I have actually never heard of this before,” Brazzale-Russell told 10 On Your Side. “We were just looking for things to do and this popped up and I’m like, why not, let’s try it. They are doing balloon animals, face painting, a whole lot for the kids. It looks really awesome.”

The night gives people the chance to meet law enforcement in an informal setting.

“We’re all about the community here in Hampton. You know, interacting with the community, building that trust, building those relationships, and maintaining them,” said Cpl. Bryan Rowe, a 17-year veteran of the Hampton Police Division. “In order to operate ethically and with integrity it’s important for us to get to know the people of the community so they can see that.”

From community relationships to those between cities and the state, Youngkin spoke of his Operation Bold Blue Line initiative and its success in capturing criminals.

“In eight short months we’ve seized 2,000 pounds of illegal drugs, 47 pounds of fentanyl, which could kill every Virginian multiple times,” Youngkin said. “These partnerships work and when we work together, either state resources or local resources, all of us within the community, we can make a huge difference.”

Virginia’s governor told us the initiative’s success won’t end there.

“There is between $60 million and $70 million of funding to push Bold Blue Line to the next level,” Youngkin said. “We need the funding to recruit law enforcement, to fund programs, to continue to add resources to Ceasefire.”