HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police officers were taken by a surprise Saturday morning when a kind stranger paid for their breakfast.

In a Facebook post they said, “we are always humbled by the kindness of our great citizens.”

The photo posted on Facebook shows the officers received a gift card.