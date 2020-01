HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Westbound lanes of West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton are closed due to a gas leak.

Hampton Police tweeted around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday notifying the public of the gas leak. Dispatchers say the call came in about the leak just before 4 p.m.

The leak is at Martha Lee Drive. Dispatchers say that’s in the 5200 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

The gas leak was not caused by a crash, dispatchers said.