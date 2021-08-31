Gas leak closes portion of LaSalle Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of LaSalle Avenue Avenue in Hampton is currently closed following a gas leak Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet from Hampton Police around 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, officers are currently assisting Hampton Fire personnel with the natural gas leak in the first block of LaSalle Avenue.

Lasalle Avenue is currently closed from Hollyberry Street to Chesapeake Avenue.

This is breaking and will be updated.

