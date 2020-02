Courtesy- Geena Arevalo



Courtesy- Geena Arevalo

Courtesy- Geena Arevalo

Courtesy- Geena Arevalo

Courtesy- Geena Arevalo





HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A celebration of life was held Monday night to honor fallen Newport News police officer Katie Thyne, who was laid to rest over the weekend in New England.

The Navy veteran was fatally injured in a traffic stop near Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park on January 30. Police said the driver tried to flee, dragging Thyne by his driver’s side door about a block before she was pinned between the car and a tree. She died at the hospital later that night.

This is just to give you a feeling of being at this amazing event to honor Katie Thyne. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Y41NqKi72D — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) February 3, 2020