Funeral for former Delegate Mary Christian held Monday, flag at Va. statehouse to fly at half-staff

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The funeral for former state delegate Mary Christian was held Monday at the Hampton University Convocation Center.
Christian, a long-serving state delegate and educator, died last Monday at the age of 95. She was the first African American women ever to serve on the Hampton School Board and a former dean of Hampton University’s College of Education.
Governor Ralph Northam announced that flags in front of Virginia State Capitol will fly at half-staff on Monday in Christian’s honor.