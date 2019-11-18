Funeral for former Delegate Mary Christian held Monday, flag at Va. statehouse to fly at half-staff

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The funeral for former state delegate Mary Christian was held Monday at the Hampton University Convocation Center.

Christian, a long-serving state delegate and educator, died last Monday at the age of 95. She was the first African American women ever to serve on the Hampton School Board and a former dean of Hampton University’s College of Education.

Governor Ralph Northam announced that flags in front of Virginia State Capitol will fly at half-staff on Monday in Christian’s honor.

