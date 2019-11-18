Funeral for former Delegate Mary Christian held Monday, flag at Va. statehouse to fly at half-staff

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The funeral for former state delegate Mary Christian was held Monday at the Hampton University Convocation Center.

Christian, a long-serving state delegate and educator, died last Monday at the age of 95. She was the first African American women ever to serve on the Hampton School Board and a former dean of Hampton University’s College of Education.

Today we celebrate a TRAILBLAZER. Thank you for 95 years of letting your life do the singing Dr. Mary T. Christian💙@WAVY_News @_HamptonU @HamptonU_Alumni pic.twitter.com/qnaQJmXfHr — Anita Blanton (@AnitaWAVY) November 18, 2019

Morgan Avery McCoy from the movie “Harriet” paying tribute to the “Queen of Hampton”, Dr Mary T Christian. @WAVY_News @_HamptonU @HamptonU_Alumni 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/H00fxNDMCq — Anita Blanton (@AnitaWAVY) November 18, 2019

Governor Ralph Northam announced that flags in front of Virginia State Capitol will fly at half-staff on Monday in Christian’s honor.