Full ramp closure on I-664 north to I-64 east as early as Nov. 5

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin nightly closures of the off-ramp on Interstate 664 north to Interstate 64 east (exit 1B), starting Friday, November 5.

The nightly closures are scheduled to take place nightly beginning Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday, November 7.

Detour signs will direct motorists on I-664 north, while the closure is in place, to:

Take the 1-64 west off-ramp (exit 1A)

Exit I-64 at route 258 (South) Mercury Boulevard (exit 263A);

Take the on-ramp from Mercury Boulevard to I-64 east

For more information, motorists are encouraged to visit www.511virginia.org.