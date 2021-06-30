Friends, mentors hold virtual memorial to remember Hampton woman killed in shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Friends and loved ones of a Hampton woman killed in a recent homicide came together today to honor her life.

Twenty-year-old Raegan Chisley died after she was shot off Berkley Drive last week. Hampton Police are still looking for the suspect, 16-year old Zakwan Tyler.

The community at North Carolina Central University, where Chisley was a student, held a virtual memorial Tuesday afternoon.

Chisley’s friends and mentors said she was a dedicated student who had big dreams of being a doctor one day.

Students, faculty and staff described their fellow NCCU eagle as studious, fashionable and more importantly, a friend you could count on.

“She was such a fun, caring person. She had the most unique kind of personality I’d ever seen in my life,” said Alston Jones.

The 20-year-old died from her injuries after being hit by gunfire. Police say a fight broke out in the road in front of a residence when the shots were fired.

Those who knew Chisley are still struggling to understand what happened.

“I don’t know at what point it will feel real,” one friend commented.

While they cope with her loss, the NCCU community is remembering the junior biomedical sciences major for the impact she made left on campus. We’re told she was an active member in student groups and a chemistry tutor who was determined to earn a spot at medical school.

“I could tell Raegan was not pursuing medicine for prestige or money but rather to help others and especially people of color and from low-income backgrounds,” said Dr. Paula Borden, one of Chisley’s mentors.

Chisley wanted to help her friends, too. Students shared stories of how she pushed them to continue their education.

“Raegan didn’t let me drop out and I thank her for that. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here right now,” Jones said.



Funeral services will be held next week.