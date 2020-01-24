Friends, family remember Newport News man gunned down in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Family and friends of a Newport News man gunned down last week in Hampton remembered his life Thursday night.

Terrence Williams, 35, died in a shooting that happened in front of a beauty supply store Jan. 17 on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton. A suspect hasn’t been arrested but the investigation is ongoing.

Williams’ loved ones held a memorial near an apartment complex where he grew up. We’re told Williams was a barber and a father of five kids. The crowd shared memories and Williams’ sister also called for an end to gun violence in the community.

“They’re picking up guns like it’s bubble gum and they’re using it, and then their life is over. So, we need to do something better,” said Kimberly Adams.

If you have information about this homicide, leave a tip through the P3 tips app or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.