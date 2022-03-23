HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Mammograms save lives, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated wants to help. It is sponsoring a 3D Mammogram Mobile Screening event in Hampton and it’s free!

The event is Thursday, March 24, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. outside the Hampton Coliseum.

You are eligible for the mammogram if you do not have insurance, are at least 40 years old, and have not had a mammogram in the past year. Pre-registration is strongly required, but they will accept walk-ins.

Go to this link to schedule your appointment online.