HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Military families in Hampton Roads will get the chance to get legal services for free.

Virginia Attorney General Miyares’s office is teaming up with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and the Virginia State Bar to provide free estate planning services for low-income veterans, their spouses, and widows in the area.

The event is the first Veterans Legal Services Clinic since 2018 and will take place at Virginia Peninsula Community College, formerly Thomas Nelson Community College, on Thursday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional clinics in other areas of the Commonwealth are being planned to serve Virginia’s veteran community.



The services include basic wills, power of attorney, and advanced medical directives.



Those seeking the services must make appointments by calling 804-371-2815, visiting the attorney general’s office’s website, or by scanning the QR code on the flyer attached.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

