Fort Monroe water line to be replaced, upgrade will connect in Phoebus

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Fort Monroe Authority announced Friday the plan to replace the 1940s-era water line to Fort Monroe with an upgraded line that will connect to Phoebus.

The line serves the former base exclusively but runs through other parts of Hampton. The new water line will connect in Phoebus and run primarily along County Street.

It will also replace parts of the Newport News Waterworks pipes in Phoebus, including East Mellen Street, to boost water levels, primarily for firefighting.

The project will replace about 6,000 feet of the existing 14-inch diameter cast iron water line, located along East Mercury Boulevard between Old Buckroe Road and Fort Monroe.

The $4.6 million project is funded by the Commonwealth of Virginia and the new water lines will be turned over to Newport News Waterworks — the regional water provider.

Officials say this is the “first step in the Fort Monroe Master Plan to replace its existing utilities, and transfer ownership, operation, and maintenance responsibilities for those utilities to the respective local and regional service providers.”

The Fort Monroe Authority will accept comments about the project through Dec. 18. Click here for more information.