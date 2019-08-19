Fort Monroe prepares for 400th Commemoration event

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Fort Monroe is just days away from a milestone commemoration and staff are busy preparing for the event.

Earlier this year, 10 On Your Side reported on the 400th commemoration of the first enslaved Africans brought to English North America at the location where the fort now stands.

Historians there say around “20 and odd” Africans were taken from Angola and brought to the location, Old Point Comfort, and sold to settlers there.

Throughout the year, the fort has held a number of events in honor of the milestone.

Officials are expecting a thousand guests over the weekend to attend a number of events, including a commemoration ceremony, a free concert put on by the Sounds of Blackness and Common and a day of healing.

Fort Monroe Authority Executive Director Glenn Oder says all eyes will be on the fort this weekend and they welcome anyone to attend.

“Everybody should come. Every single person should come. This is our history. It’s history we need to know about and it’s important that everyone would come to this,” Oder said.

Tonight at 5 p.m. on WAVY TV 10, Kara Dixon has an inside look at the fort's new visitor center and why officials say learning this history is beneficial for all Americans.

