Former Hampton police officer found guilty of driving under the influence while off-duty

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A former police officer in Hampton has been found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Tre’Quan J. Nunnally was found guilty of DUI on Sept. 9.

He received a suspended sentence of 30 days. He also received 12 months of unsupervised probation and 12 months with a suspended license.

Nunnally was off-duty at the time of his arrest on March 14 in the 300 block of Woodland Road, police said. He was not driving a city vehicle.

Nunnally was placed on administrative leave after he was charged.

On Monday, police officials confirmed he no longer worked for the department as of July 23.

