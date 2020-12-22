Former Hampton middle school principal celebrated with 80th birthday parade

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Even the pandemic can’t stop Tuesday’s parade of gratitude for a former educator in Hampton.

In these trying times, it’s important to focus on the good people are doing for one another.

A former principal at a middle school in Hampton got a special surprise for her 80th birthday Tuesday.

It was a parade for Ivey Hawkins outside her home on Salters Creek Road in Hampton.

Her granddaughter said former teachers and staff from the Hampton school system arranged it.

Dozens of people stopped by to shower this educator with love on her big day — from a distance.

“From her, I learned everything there was to know about being a principal. She was a mentor, she was a friend, she is a friend. She did it in a way that was both professional and fun,” said Sue Edwards, a former coworker.

Her family tells us Hawkins dedicated her life to shaping the lives of others.