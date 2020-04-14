Forgivable loans of up to 10K available for small Hampton-based businesses

FILE – In this Aug. 23, 2015 file photo, the sun rises behind Main Street in Plains, Ga. The market for small businesses cooled further during the third quarter as fallout from trade wars made companies look less appealing to buyers. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton City Council has launched a loan assistance program for small Hampton-based businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The forgivable loans of up to $10,000 are designed to give Hampton businesses access to needed cash until federal and/or state assistance funds arrive following Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to close or significantly limit business operations.

The loans will be administered by the Hampton Economic Development Authority (EDA) and can be used for payroll expenses, rent or mortgage payments, utility expenses, marketing and other eligible business expenses incurred during normal operations.

Applications will be accepted until available funds are exhausted or Sept. 30, whichever is earlier.

To apply for the Small Business Assistance Program, click HERE.

Businesses are also eligible to apply for an extension on local property and business personal property taxes; however, they cannot receive both forms of relief.

Businesses that apply and are accepted will have until Aug. 1, 2020, to pay their personal property, real estate, and business personal property with no interest or penalty fees.



Applicants must show they have a demonstrated financial loss or strain directly attributable to COVID-19 and not covered by unemployment and other stimulus programs.

Applications must be submitted to the Treasurer’s office by Friday, May 15, 2020. The Treasurer’s Office will notify taxpayers if their application is accepted.

To apply, go to hampton.gov/treasurer/covidrelief.

For more business resources and guides, click HERE.

