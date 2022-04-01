HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking for some Friday family fun, look no farther than you computer at home!

Hampton City Schools invites all families across Hampton Roads to participate in the virtual game night.

It’s all part of their new virtual learning program called Future Learning Experience, also known as FLEx.

The game tonight, April 1, is Family Feud and runs from 6 to 7 p.m. If you participate, you’ll be registered for a chance to win a prize.

To register, scan the QR code in the picture below.

You can also register and learn more on their website.