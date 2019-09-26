Fishermen rescued near Fort Monroe after their boat overturned

One of the men was found clinging to a cooler as a flotation device.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A night on the water took a turn for the worse for two fishermen in Hampton.

They were fishing near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Wednesday when their boat flipped over, just after 11 p.m.

Hampton Fire Boat 2 and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to help rescue the men.

By the time the first rescue units arrived on scene, the men had already drifted to Fort Monroe.

Fortunately, the fishermen had two important tools to aid in the search: a headlamp and a cellphone.

The Fire Boat located the overturned Jon boat with one of the fishermen lying on top of it. The other victim, who was not wearing a life jacket, was in the water, using a cooler as a flotation device. The boaters were checked for injuries, treated and released.

The Coast Guard righted the boat and towed it to Old Pointe Comfort Marina.

Fire officials say it took 15 minutes from the time the rescue call was received to find them men and bring them to safety.