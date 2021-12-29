First two weeks of spring classes at Hampton University will be virtual

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University will begin the spring semester on Jan. 10 as scheduled, but classes will be virtual for the first two weeks.

Hampton University sent a letter to students Dec. 27 saying they would make the change to teach the first two classes remotely via Blackboard Collaborate and Zoom in response to increasing COVID-19 cases.

“Many are aware that COVID – 19 cases are increasing and the omicron variant is spreading. This has caused cancelled flights, altered travel plans and breakthrough cases. With this in mind, Hampton University has made adjustments to our plans for the start of the spring semester,” Vice President for Administrative Services Barbara Inman wrote in the letter.

Class instructors will communicate with their students about details for their specific courses.

New students should arrive as scheduled on Jan. 5. They’ll be allowed to move into the residence halls and “conduct university business” after they get tested for COVID-19. Testing will begin at 9 a.m. in Holland Hall.

For continuing students, they should have received information on Dec. 20 with a date and time for their COVID-19 test. All students must be tested on campus in Holland Hall by 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.