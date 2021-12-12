First responders on scene of partial roof collapse on G Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — First responders are currently at the scene of a partial roof collapse in Hampton Sunday morning.
According to police dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 8:20 a.m. in the 900 block of G Street.
10 On Your Side still learning more regarding the incident including possible injuries reported.
No further information has been released.
