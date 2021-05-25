Firefighting robot used at Bay Disposal fire scene in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Fire broke out at Bay Disposal in Hampton Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the commercial fire at 310 E. Street around 10:45 a.m.

They arrived to find a heavy “deep seated” fire at the trash facility. It took firefighters several hours to extinguish it. They managed to save an excavator caught in the middle of the fire and limit the property damage, according to Hampton Fire officials.

The division’s unmanned firefighting robot was called in to help clear the smoke and provide fire suppression.

There were no injuries reported. As for the cause, investigators believe it was accidental in nature.