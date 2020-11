HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton firefighters responded to a residential fire on Wednesday night.

Fire officials say the call came in around 8:20 p.m. for the fire in the 800 block of Downing Street. They say a resident was home at the time of the fire was safely evacuated from the structure.

The fire was marked under control a short time later. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.