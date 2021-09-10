Fire officials: Child started July fire at beauty store in Hampton

Fire at 4009 W. Mercury Boulevard in Hampton July 31, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton fire officials say a fire at Apple Tree Beauty Empire in Hampton July 31 was intentionally set by a child.

The fire was investigated by the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue’s Fire Prevention Branch with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), officials said in a news release Friday.

The juvenile who started the fire is under the age of 10, and therefore, due to their age, no additional information will be released, officials said.

The fire, which started around 3:45 p.m. July 31 caused significant damage to the structure and losses totaling more than $1 million. It took three hours for firefighters to fully put out the fire. Crews returned to the scene the next day to tackle hot spots.

One firefighter was sent to a local hospital with a hand injury.

