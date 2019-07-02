Fire in Hampton damages porta potty

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Fire officials worked to put out a fire Tuesday morning in Hampton.

According to Hampton Fire Department Public Information Officer Anthony Chittum, the fire occurred in the 1000 block of Mercury Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.

Video from WAVY viewers showed black smoke and flames in the parking lot as construction workers and passersby in cars witnessed the scene.

Officer Chittum said the fire caused damage to a porta potty and some construction materials.

It was quickly put out and did not spread to any other structures.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Stay updated on WAVY News 10 and online.