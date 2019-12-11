Fire on Burgess Ave in Hampton displaces 6; caused by ‘careless’ smoking

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say six adults have been displaced by a residential fire in the 700 block of Burgess Avenue in Hampton.

An emergency call came in at 4:31 p.m. reporting the fire near Atlantic Avenue and Old Buckroe Road.

Firefighters arrived on scene and saw heavy smoke and flames at the house, the Hampton Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

One person was home but they got out. One person was treated for minor injuries and released.

Fire officials say the cause is accidental, careless smoking.

