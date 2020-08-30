Fire crews respond to landfill fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a small fire at the landfill in Hampton on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called just before 2 p.m. for the incident in the 100 block of North Park Lane.

Officials said that the fire was about 50 feet by 25 feet in size and did not pose a danger to nearby homes or residents.

The fire was reported as being out just after 4:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

