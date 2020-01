Photo courtesy of the Hampton Fire Department.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Moore Street Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 3:20 p.m. for a report of a fire in the 3000 block of Moore Street.

Photo courtesy of the Hampton Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Hampton Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Hampton Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Hampton Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Hampton Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Hampton Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.