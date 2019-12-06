Fire causes extensive damage at Hannah St. house in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A house fire in the 600 block of Hannah Street caused extensive damage Friday, according to fire officials.

The fire was called in to emergency communications around 4 p.m. Friday.

The fire was under control within ten minutes, the Hampton Fire Department tweeted.

The first floor of the home sustained “extensive fire damage.” The second floor had heat and smoke damage.

Two adults and two juveniles were at home at the time of the fire, but there were no injuries, the fire department said.

