‘Fill That Bus’ community-wide drive to collect donations for Hampton residents in need

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – In response to the coronavirus relief efforts, the City of Hampton has partnered with the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank and the United Way to sponsor a community-wide donation drive to help residents in need.

The goal is to collect donations that are beneficial for seniors, children, homeless, and Hampton residents that are suffering hardships during this time of crisis.

Among the requested items, the list includes non-perishable foods, diapers, infant formula, and cleaning supplies.

The city will accept donations Monday through Friday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning March 23 and ending March 31. The donation drop-off spots include:

  • Northampton Community Center, 1435-A Todds Lane
  • West Hampton Community Center, 1638 Briarfield
  • Road Fort Monroe Community Center, 100 Stillwell Road

The collection team is practicing safe social distancing measures at all locations.

Each drop-off site will have a “drop & go box” for people to drive up and drop their donations in the box. The team members will be on-site to provide guidance and instruction.

“Donated items will be stored by the city for a time as an additional safety measure against potential surface viruses until they can be given to the Food Bank, Hampton’s Healthy Families office, and other local agencies,” according to the information released on Friday.

Additional coordination efforts to make this possible include Citizens’ Unity Commission and 2020 Census Committee, with help from the Park, Recreation & Leisure Services Department, the Department of Human Services, Healthy Families and other city offices.

For more information contact the Citizens’ Unity Commission at 757-728-3279 or email Executive Director Latiesha Handie at latiesha.handie@hampton.gov.

