Fighting catalytic converter theft: Hampton PD hosting ‘Etch-and-Catch’ event

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — In recent years, some have discovered stealing catalytic converters off vehicles can be a quick — but illegal — way to make some cash.

Hampton police are hosting an event this Saturday to try to fight catalytic converter theft: “Etch-and-Catch.”

The event will be held Saturday at 100 Newmarket Square.

Registration is required for the free event. Residents who have trucks or other vehicles that have a lifted frame can sign up to have the catalytic converter on their vehicle etched.

The goal is to deter theft and identify offenders, police said.

Register for the event here.