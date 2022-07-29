HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a female pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Hampton Friday evening.

According to police, the call for the crash came in just after 9 p.m. Friday around the area of West Pembroke Avenue and G Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found the pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene and are cooperating with police.

The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released.