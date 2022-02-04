Father of missing child Codi Bigsby admitted to leaving kids at home alone, court records show

Hampton police are planning a press conference to discuss the case on Friday at noon. Look for live coverage on WAVY, on-air and online.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby admitted to investigators that he had left his four young children at home alone on several occasions in the past, including as recently as January 25, court records show.

In addition to 4-year-old Codi, who still hasn’t been found after being reported missing on Monday, January 31, Cory Bigsby also has a 5-year-old and 2-year-old twins who lived at the Buckroe Pointe apartment with him full-time. Codi’s mother lives in Washington, D.C.

In a criminal complaint, Hampton police said that Cory Bigsby confessed to leaving the children at home alone as he visited several locations over the span of two hours on January 25, from 5:09 p.m. to 7:09 p.m.

Cory Bigsby said the children were too much of a burden to take out with him when he leaves the home, according to the complaint.

Bigsby was charged on Thursday with 7 counts of child neglect, after previously being named a person of interest in the case. Hampton police said his timeline for Codi’s disappearance didn’t match evidence collected. He was arraigned on the charges Friday morning and has not yet entered a plea. A bond hearing is set for next Tuesday, as the prosecuting attorney wasn’t available Friday.

The search for Codi Bigsby entered its fifth day on Friday. Authorities from neighboring fire and police departments joined in the search on Thursday, assisting community volunteers, Hampton police and the FBI.

Officials asked anyone who has seen Codi, his father or siblings since Christmas is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Those who live in their apartment complex, Buckroe Pointe, and have surveillance cameras were also asked to call the FBI.