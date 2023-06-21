HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Cory Bigsby, the father who has been indicted on charges in connection to the death of his 4-year-old son, Codi, was granted bond Wednesday morning.

10 On Your Side was in the courtroom and says that Bigsby was granted bond and Bigsby’s attorney, Amina Matheny-Willard, says the bond will total about $80,000 for all charges.

Bigsby will then be released on house arrest to his older daughter in Norfolk. There will be several conditions under this release, including that he can not have contact with his other young children who live out of state. He will also have a curfew and will not be able to leave the home unless it’s for a doctor’s appointment or court appearance.

Bigsby’s attorney told the judge that the Commonwealth has not presented any evidence of murder and that there is no body, therefore he is entitled to bond.

Two of Bigsby’s family members also took the stand to tell the judge that they will travel from Maryland to make sure he comes to court.

BREAKING NEWS:

Cory Bigsby was granted bond this morning in Circuit Court.

A Judge ordered he pay $80K in total on all charges, including the new murder and concealment of a body charge.

He will be released on house arrest to live with his daughter in Norfolk. @WAVY_News — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) June 21, 2023

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney, Anton Bell, tells 10 On Your Side that the judge’s bond decision is based on a change in circumstance since Bigsby has been in jail for over a year.

The judge made this decision even though all the continuances were asked for by the defense. Bell says the prosecution has always been ready to try the case and that was called out in court today, but the judge maintained his decision.

Bigsby was indicted on charges of murder and concealment of a dead body earlier this month in connection to the death of his son, Codi Bigsby. A recently released mental health evaluation also reveals that Bigsby is competent to stand trial.

Cory also faces dozens of child neglect charges that are not related to Cory’s disappearance. Bryant says that those charges will be tried separately from the murder charges

The new court paperwork also alleges that Bigsby killed Codi around June 18, 2021, which is seven months before Bigsby reported Codi missing to the police.

Despite the new court paperwork, family members say that their date doesn’t add up and that they saw Codi alive month after that.

During his first court appearance following the new charges, Circuit Court Judge James Hawks granted a competency hearing for Bigsby, which he says will likely be in late August.

This is breaking news and will be updated.