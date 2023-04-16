HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division is investigating a pedestrian accident that resulted in a fatality on Mercury Boulevard.
On April 16, at 8:14 p.m. dispatch received a call in reference to a pedestrian accident that happened in the 100 block of W. Mercury Boulevard.
When officers arrived they found a man who had been hit by a passing car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
This crash remains under investigation.
