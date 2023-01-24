HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Department says a woman involved in a crash on January 16 died from her injuries days later.

Around 2 a.m. police received a call about a two-car crash near West Mercury Boulevard and Martha Lee Drive.

Judy Shipp, 66, of Hampton, was taken to the hospital and succumbed to her injuries on January 22.

The driver of the other car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

No charges were filed.

