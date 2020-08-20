Fatal motorcycle crash at E. Mercury Boulevard and Old Buckroe Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton officials say police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.
Dispatchers say the call reporting the crash came in at 6:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Mercury Boulevard and Old Buckroe Road.
Police said the two-vehicle crash is fatal and involved a male victim.
There is no further information at this time, police said.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
