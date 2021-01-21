2 men dead after shooting on Settlers Landing Road in Hampton

Double shooting in the 300 block of Settlers Landing Road in Hampton Jan. 21, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Police Division)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say two men are dead after a shooting on Settlers Landing Road Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Settlers Landing Road.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing additional details at this time.

