2 men dead after shooting on Settlers Landing Road in Hampton

Double shooting in the 300 block of Settlers Landing Road in Hampton Jan. 21, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Police Division)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say two men are dead after a shooting on Settlers Landing Road Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Settlers Landing Road.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing additional details at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

