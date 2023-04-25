HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man is dead after a multiple-vehicle crash in Hampton Monday night.

On April 24, around 8:12 p.m. dispatch received a call in reference to a multiple-vehicle crash in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Seldendale Drive.

When officers arrived they found four cars that had been involved in a crash.

A man who has been identified as 62-year-old Russell Stepp of Newport News was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that Stepp was traveling westbound on West Mercury Boulevard when he rear-ended a Hyundai that was stopped at the traffic light, forcing the Hyundai to strike two other vehicles.

A passenger in the Hyundai was transported to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by Hampton Police Division Accident Reconstruction Team.