HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash that happened late last night.

On January 27 around 10:47 p.m., police received a call about a two-car crash that took place on the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

Fatal car crash on West Pembroke Avenue on January 28. (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Fire and Rescue)

When officers arrived they found a man, pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman who was being transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

