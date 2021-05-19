Family seeks answers in unsolved homicide from June 2019

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The family of 21-year-old Sean Cameron will never forget his big, beautiful smile.

“Anybody I talk to in this area will mention his smile,” said Sean’s aunt, Sharon Wilson.

Wilson and Sean Cameron’s sister, Tabitha Cameron, said the pain of their loss is still fresh.



“I miss him so much. It’s heartbreaking every day waking up and realizing this is our reality. It’s hard not seeing him, hearing his voice,” said Tabitha Cameron.

Sean Cameron’s body was discovered in broad daylight nearly two years ago, in June 2019. Police said he’d been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

His death, more than 690 days ago, is still unsolved.

“I don’t understand how there’s a dead-end trail. There has to be something,” said Wilson.

Shortly after Sean Cameron’s death, police said his car was found cities over, in Norfolk.

Officials didn’t go into further detail, as the case is still under investigation. But they are asking those who know more about what happened to call them.

You could have the small piece they need to finally solve the puzzle.

Tabitha Cameron and her aunt said they have no plans on giving up until Sean Cameron’s killer is behind bars.

“People are going to know his name and I’m not going to let it go,” said Tabitha Cameron.