Family, friends, and customers mourn the passing of owner Paul Smith of Smitty’s Better-Burger

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Family, friends, and long-time customers are mourning the passing of Paul Smith, the owner of iconic Smitty’s Better-Burger in Hampton.

Smith passed away Monday, Oct. 26, in his home at the age of 90. The restaurant says it will be closed on Friday, Oct. 30 to honor Smith during a Celebration of Life service.

The restaurant posted to its Facebook saying:

“No one loved Smitty’s or his customers like Paul Smith. Since 1956 his customers and his employees were part of his family. He passed last night, Oct 26, in his home, peacefully with a house full of family and friends at his side — he was 90. We have a big job to do to rise to his standards at work and in life. In his honor, we will do that. If you were ever a customer at Smitty’s thank you for being part of his life.”

Hundreds of long-term customers posted in response with memories, support, and condolences.

Latest News