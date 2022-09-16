HAMPTON, VA. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is hosting the second annual Kickin’ it in the Community kickball tournament. The tournament will be held at Briarfield Park on Saturday, September 24, 2022, and run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The address is 1560 Briarfield Road Hampton, VA.

Local first responders and city employees will compete against each other in the tournament, and the event is open to the public. There will also be food trucks and bounce houses, and families are encouraged to come.

No RSVP is needed.