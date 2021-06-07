F-100 Super Saber installed on temporary platform while improvements continue at Air Power Park

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Improvements are still underway at Air Power Park in Hampton.

On Monday, an F-100 Super Sabre plane was lifted onto a temporary platform to make room for its new, elevated platform to be worked on.

Remounting all aircraft at Air Power Park is expected to be complete by July and is included in the City of Hampton’s nearly $2-million renovation.

The renovation activities started in 2018 and are expected to take five to six years. It includes aircraft restoration, a drainage plan, improvements to the park entrance and more — all of those improvements were done in 2019 and 2020.

The renovation is partially funded by a Defense Department Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation grant.

Click here for more information on the F-100 Super Sabre — the first Air Force fighter jet with true supersonic performance — that was moved on Monday.

(Photo courtesy: Hampton History Museum)

Air Power Park is open inside from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The park is open outside daily from sunrise to sunset.