HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police have identified a man suspected in a recent business robbery and attempted maiming case.

22-year-old Khristian Malone, of Newport News, is wanted in connection to the incident and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say they received a call to respond to Merryman Grounds Maintenance in the 1st block of Ranhorne Court, around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.

The investigation revealed an employee, who police have identified as Malone, got into an argument with a co-worker inside the business.

The suspect left, then returned with a gun and demanded money. As he walked away from the business, after getting an undisclosed amount of money, police say he fired several shots towards the victim.

Police confirm no one was injured.

Malone has warrants on file for two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of robbery, one count of attempt maiming, and one count of brandishing.