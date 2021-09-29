Embassy Suites Hampton Hotel hosting open house career fair

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Embassy Suites Hampton Hotel is hosting an upcoming career fair.

The hiring event is set for Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the hotel located at 1700 Coliseum Drive. Officials say hiring managers will be at the location to conduct interviews.

The hotel currently has open positions for:

Assistant Executive Housekeeper

Front Desk

Night Auditor

Restaurant Bartender

Restaurant Server (PM)

Complimentary Server (AM/PM)

Culinary Associate (Line Cook)

Maintenance Technician

Room Attendant

Housekeeping Utility

Laundry

Banquet Server

Banquet Bartender

Banquet Set-up

For more information regarding the hiring event, click here.