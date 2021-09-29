Embassy Suites Hampton Hotel hosting open house career fair

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Embassy Suites Hampton Hotel is hosting an upcoming career fair.

The hiring event is set for Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the hotel located at 1700 Coliseum Drive. Officials say hiring managers will be at the location to conduct interviews.

The hotel currently has open positions for:

  • Assistant Executive Housekeeper
  • Front Desk
  • Night Auditor
  • Restaurant Bartender
  • Restaurant Server (PM)
  • Complimentary Server (AM/PM)
  • Culinary Associate (Line Cook)
  • Maintenance Technician
  • Room Attendant
  • Housekeeping Utility
  • Laundry
  • Banquet Server
  • Banquet Bartender
  • Banquet Set-up

