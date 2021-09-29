Embassy Suites Hampton Hotel hosting open house career fair

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Embassy Suites Hampton Hotel is hosting an upcoming career fair.
The hiring event is set for Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the hotel located at 1700 Coliseum Drive. Officials say hiring managers will be at the location to conduct interviews.
The hotel currently has open positions for:
- Assistant Executive Housekeeper
- Front Desk
- Night Auditor
- Restaurant Bartender
- Restaurant Server (PM)
- Complimentary Server (AM/PM)
- Culinary Associate (Line Cook)
- Maintenance Technician
- Room Attendant
- Housekeeping Utility
- Laundry
- Banquet Server
- Banquet Bartender
- Banquet Set-up
