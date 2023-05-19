HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Two advocates refuse to give up hope in the search for Codi Bigsby.

The 4-year-old Hampton child has been missing since January 31, 2022.

Nearly 16 months later police, search crews, and family members have looked for Codi in the area of his home at the Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes.

But the two advocates insist the net needs to be cast farther than that.

The main reason is that the groups know the Bigsby family has ties in the Maryland area near Washington D.C. They want to put up flyers like this one to let family members know Codi is not forgotten.

“We are going because we are letting the residents of Maryland know this child is still missing,” said Nancy Strickland with “We are Codi’s Voice.”

We sat down with both leaders of the groups traveling to Maryland on Monday.

“The awareness needs to be brought to them as well that this baby is missing from Hampton,” Klalil Cribb told 10 On Your Side. He heads “United We Stand of Hampton Roads.”

They believe people are forgetting Codi Bigsby.

Strickland got a bit emotional.

“Codi Bigsby means everything to me,” Strickland said. “When I see his face show up on the news, I tried to be the first 50 to respond, but the next day I was out there, and I’ve been out there ever since.”

Said Cribb: “I think people are forgetting about him. Yes. Thank you, I do think that … no one is saying nothing anymore. We don’t see posts on social media.”

After nearly 16 months missing, Codi is presumed dead by the Commonwealth’s Attorney and Hampton Police.

“I hear that he’s dead. Well, if you think that, that’s your opinion,” Cribb said. “That is not what I think. I am going to continue doing what I’m doing, passing out flyers, continue helping out with searches, do what I need to do to keep his name out there.”

Some would believe this trip is a waste of time. Not to them.

“Absolutely not,” Strickland said. “This is not a waste of time. What does it hurt to search, exactly? What does it hurt? We need to keep his name out there.”

They make the trip knowing that the Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney and the former Hampton Police Chief, Mark Talbot say that Codi is presumed dead.

“Being alive leaves traces on the world,” Talbot said. “If Codi were alive, I think we would know it. There would be evidence of it.”

The former chief now assigned to Norfolk says there is no evidence Codi is alive.

We asked Strickland, does she think Codi is alive?

“I can’t say yes or no,” Strickland said. “I don’t know. I am praying every night that he is not dead.”

Said Cribb: “I am not saying that he is dead. I still have hope that he is out here, and we are going to find him.”

They vow to keep remembering Codi.

“Codi is not going to be forgotten,” Strickland said. “I’ve said from the start, ‘We are Codi strong.’ We will never let Codi’s name die. We are Codi’s voice.”

More information

Nancy Strickland and Klalil Cribb won’t tell us about their destination in Maryland until Monday morning when those who are going show up. They are leaving from the Codi Fence at the Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes where Codi lived between 8 and 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to We Are Codi’s Voice and United We Stand of Hampton Roads on Facebook.