One person airlifted after dump truck crashes off I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say one person was flown to an area hospital via Nightingale after a dump truck crashed off Interstate 64 West in Hampton.

Hampton fire officials said in a tweet the crash happened past the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

Virginia State Police said in a news release the crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. when the driver suffered a medical emergency, ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras showed a number of emergency vehicles on scene with all traffic lanes closed.

VDOT said in a tweet westbound traffic was detoured at 4th View Street in Norfolk.

One travel lane was reopened to traffic, but fire officials cautioned on Twitter that it could be closed again once wreckers arrive on scene.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.