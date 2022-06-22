HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A driver fatally struck a pedestrian early Wednesday morning in Hampton in the area of West Pembroke Avenue and G Street.

Police said they received a call at 3:48 a.m. and found the 46-year-old male victim and driver at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver cooperated with investigators and has not been charged at this time. The victim’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

No other details have been shared, but the crash is still under investigation.